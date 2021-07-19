Valour FC shoutout York United FC to extend winning streak
FC Edmonton and Atletico Ottawa played to a draw
Two goals by Austin Ricci and a league-leading sixth clean sheet for Jonathan Sirois gave Valour FC a 3-0 victory over York United FC in Canadian Premier League play Sunday.
Ricci found the back of the net in the 42nd and 73rd minutes. He leads the league with four goals this season.
Stefan Cebara also scored for the Winnipeg-based club in the 18th minute of play.
York United (1-3-3) outshot the league's top team 18-8 (5-4 in shots on target).
FC Edmonton scores late to tie Atletico Ottawa
Later Sunday, Kyle Porter scored an 86th-minute equalizer to secure a point for FC Edmonton in a 1-1 draw with Atletico Ottawa.
Zachary Verhoven scored in the fourth minute for Atletico Ottawa (2-4-1).
Last-place Edmonton (1-3-2) had 62.5 per cent of the possession and outshot the opposition 19-9.
The eight CPL teams are playing at Winnipeg's IG Field for the first part of the season.
