Klomp's late strike lifts Cavalry FC to tight victory over FC Edmonton

Daan Klomp played hero Wednesday night, scoring in the 80th minute to give Cavalry FC a 3-2 win over FC Edmonton in Canadian Premier League play.

Cavalry (9-5-5) came in on a four-game winless skid and jumped out to a 2-0 lead with first-half goals from Ben Fisk and Ahinga Bienvenu Selemani.

But Edmonton (4-9-6) rallied out of the break as Easton Ongaro scored in the 47th minute and Amer Didic put away the equalizer in the 70th.

Edmonton went down a man late in the game after Jeannot Esua was shown the red card in the 84th minute for a high kick on David Norman Jr.

GOAL 🐎🐎🐎<br><br>We've got the makings of an instant classic here as Daan Klomp gets another go-ahead goal for <a href="https://twitter.com/CPLCavalryFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CPLCavalryFC</a> over <a href="https://twitter.com/FCEdmontonNow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FCEdmontonNow</a>!<br><br>It's now 3-2 to the Cavs with 10 minutes to go 😱<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanPL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanPL</a> 🇨🇦 | 📺 TELUS ch. 980 | 🔴 <a href="https://t.co/hishXepRT3">https://t.co/hishXepRT3</a> <a href="https://t.co/k8TVOyIjnu">pic.twitter.com/k8TVOyIjnu</a> —@onesoccer

Pacific beats Valour

Alejandro Diaz Liceaga scored from the penalty spot in the third minute and added a second goal in first-half stoppage time as the league-leading Pacific (11-4-6) beat Valour 3-1.

Victor Blasco capped the victory with a goal in the 69th minute, and Moses Dyer scored the lone tally for Valour (7-11-2) in the 30th.

Wanderers edge Ottawa

João Morelli Neto had a brace, including a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time, to lead the Wanderers (7-6-7) to 2-1 victory. Ryan Telfer scored in the 68th minute to chip Atletico's (4-12-5) deficit to a single goal.