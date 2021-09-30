Klomp's late strike lifts Cavalry FC to tight victory over FC Edmonton
Pacific FC takes down Valour FC; HFX Wanderers squeak past Atletico Ottawa
Daan Klomp played hero Wednesday night, scoring in the 80th minute to give Cavalry FC a 3-2 win over FC Edmonton in Canadian Premier League play.
Cavalry (9-5-5) came in on a four-game winless skid and jumped out to a 2-0 lead with first-half goals from Ben Fisk and Ahinga Bienvenu Selemani.
But Edmonton (4-9-6) rallied out of the break as Easton Ongaro scored in the 47th minute and Amer Didic put away the equalizer in the 70th.
Edmonton went down a man late in the game after Jeannot Esua was shown the red card in the 84th minute for a high kick on David Norman Jr.
GOAL 🐎🐎🐎<br><br>We've got the makings of an instant classic here as Daan Klomp gets another go-ahead goal for <a href="https://twitter.com/CPLCavalryFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CPLCavalryFC</a> over <a href="https://twitter.com/FCEdmontonNow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FCEdmontonNow</a>!<br><br>It's now 3-2 to the Cavs with 10 minutes to go 😱<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanPL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanPL</a> 🇨🇦 | 📺 TELUS ch. 980 | 🔴 <a href="https://t.co/hishXepRT3">https://t.co/hishXepRT3</a> <a href="https://t.co/k8TVOyIjnu">pic.twitter.com/k8TVOyIjnu</a>—@onesoccer
Pacific beats Valour
Alejandro Diaz Liceaga scored from the penalty spot in the third minute and added a second goal in first-half stoppage time as the league-leading Pacific (11-4-6) beat Valour 3-1.
Victor Blasco capped the victory with a goal in the 69th minute, and Moses Dyer scored the lone tally for Valour (7-11-2) in the 30th.
Wanderers edge Ottawa
João Morelli Neto had a brace, including a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time, to lead the Wanderers (7-6-7) to 2-1 victory. Ryan Telfer scored in the 68th minute to chip Atletico's (4-12-5) deficit to a single goal.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?