Wanderers, Valour FC battle to scoreless draw in 7th meeting
Halifax goalkeeper Christian Oxner denies Marco Bustos late on bicycle kick attempt
Chances came but goals did not for Valour FC or HFX Wanderers FC Saturday afternoon at a jammed-packed Wanderers Grounds in Halifax, with both sides ending proceedings even for the first time over seven tilts this season.
Both clubs combined for 12 shots on goal, many half-chances, but proceedings remained scoreless right to the final whistle.
Valour's first clear-cut chance came with controversy at Wanderers Grounds after a half-hour of play. Ali Musse, capitalizing on a defensive mishap, went down in the box while attempting to strike the ball, leading to penalty appeals.
Musse's chance highlighted a scoreless-yet-cagey first half, with the two sides meeting for the final time in 2019.
Teams exchange late scoring chances
HFX started to find extra breakthroughs after 80 minutes, with Mohamed Kourouma finding touches inside the box several times.
A pair of late chances from Marco Bustos, including a speculative late bicycle kick, tipped over the bar by HFX goalkeeper Christian Oxner, marked the final decent chances of the match.
Valour will have a little time off before their next match, as they visit Spruce Meadows to take on Cavalry FC on Oct. 2, while Halifax hosts FC Edmonton on Sept. 28.
