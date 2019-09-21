Wanderers, Valour FC battle to scoreless draw in 7th meeting

Chances came but goals did not for Valour FC or HFX Wanderers FC Saturday afternoon at a jammed-packed Wanderers Grounds in Halifax, with both sides ending proceedings even for the first time over seven tilts this season.

Both clubs combined for 12 shots on goal, many half-chances, but proceedings remained scoreless right to the final whistle.

Valour's first clear-cut chance came with controversy at Wanderers Grounds after a half-hour of play. Ali Musse, capitalizing on a defensive mishap, went down in the box while attempting to strike the ball, leading to penalty appeals.

Musse's chance highlighted a scoreless-yet-cagey first half, with the two sides meeting for the final time in 2019.

Teams exchange late scoring chances

Valour continued a particularly fruitful day in front of goal in the second frame, cutting through HFX's midfield line often. Similarly, HFX also enjoyed half-chances at the other end, specifically with Thomasz Skublak, who arrived as a second-half substitute.

HFX started to find extra breakthroughs after 80 minutes, with Mohamed Kourouma finding touches inside the box several times.

A pair of late chances from Marco Bustos, including a speculative late bicycle kick, tipped over the bar by HFX goalkeeper Christian Oxner, marked the final decent chances of the match.

Valour will have a little time off before their next match, as they visit Spruce Meadows to take on Cavalry FC on Oct. 2, while Halifax hosts FC Edmonton on Sept. 28.