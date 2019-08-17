Pacific earn rare clean sheet win over York9

Pacific FC earned three points and their first clean sheet since May with a 2-0 win over York9 on Saturday.

Even though the Nine Stripes enjoyed the bulk of early possession, they generated few chances.

Pacific took advantage in the 38th minute when striker Terran Campbell nodded home an in-swinging free-kick for his league-leading eighth goal of the CPL season.

Zachary Verhoven sealed the win in injury time with a goal from half, after York9 goalkeeper Nathan Ingham left his net to join in on a corner.

WATCH | York9 FC vs. Pacific FC match in a minute: