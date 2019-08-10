Wanderers hold league-leading Cavalry to scoreless draw

HFX Wanderers FC held league-leading Cavalry FC to a 0-0 draw at Wanderers Grounds in Halifax on Saturday, keeping the Cavs off the scoresheet for the first time in league play since June 22 and picking up a point by way of a saved penalty by Christian Oxner.

A hard-fought first half saw the two teams trade half-chances, but the stalemate was nearly broken on the hour mark, as HFX goalkeeper Oxner brought Oliver Minatel down in the box with an ill-timed tackle, drawing a penalty for the Cavs.

However, Dominique Malonga's left-bound shot was saved by Oxner, who correctly dove to stop it, preserving a clean sheet for his team.

HFX then turned the tables, with Tomasz Skublak flicking the ball backward for Mohamed Kourouma in the box, but, despite the flashiness of the play, the subsequent shot couldn't make it through the throng of Cavalry defenders and was deflected harmlessly away.

WATCH | HFX Wanderers FC vs. Cavalry FC match in a minute:

No one was bale to find the scoresheet as Cavalry FC and HFX Wanderers FC played to a 0-0 draw. 1:15

A late push by HFX — led by substitutes Juan Diego Gutierrez and Kodai Iida — nearly yielded a go-ahead goal, with Andre Rampersad and Kourouma further testing Marco Carducci's goal, but neither could find the breakthrough and settled for a 0-0 draw, instead.