FC Edmonton ends 7-game winless streak by besting Valour FC
Warschewski, Ongaro, Gonzalex score a goal apiece in 3-0 win
Tobias Warschewski and Easton Ongaro scored back-to-back goals late in the first half, and FC Edmonton went on to halt its seven-game winless streak with a 3-0 win over Valour FC in Winnipeg on Tuesday in Premier League play.
Warschewski opened the scoring in the 40th minute before Ongaro doubled the lead in the 44th.
Azriel Gonzalez added a third goal in the 73rd for FC Edmonton (4-8-5), which entered the match with three draws and four losses in their past seven outings.
The club sits second last in the CPL's eight-team standings.
Connor James made four saves for the clean sheet.
Valour FC (7-9-1) dropped its third game in a row and is in fourth spot with just one win in its last 10 matches.
