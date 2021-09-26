Skip to Main Content
CPL

Wright scores brace to lead York United to comeback victory over Valour FC

Lowell Wright scored twice to help York United FC to a 2-1 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Premier League play Sunday at York Lions Stadium.

Brett Levis scores lone losing side goal in 27th minute

The Canadian Press ·
York United FC, fourth in the CPL standings with 29 points, beat Valour FC to a 2-1 victory at York Lions Stadium in Toronto on Sunday. (David Chant/York United FC)

Lowell Wright scored twice to help York United FC to a 2-1 comeback victory over Valour FC in Canadian Premier League play Sunday at York Lions Stadium in Toronto.

Wright scored in the 55th minute and added another goal six minutes later.

Brett Levis scored the lone Valour goal in the 27th minute.

York United FC sits fourth in the CPL standings with 29 points and a 7-8-5 record. They'll face the HFX Wanderers on Sunday next.

Sixth in the eight-team table with 23 points, Valour FC dropped to 7-2-10. They'll face Pacific next on Wednesday.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now