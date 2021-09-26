Wright scores brace to lead York United to comeback victory over Valour FC
Brett Levis scores lone losing side goal in 27th minute
Lowell Wright scored twice to help York United FC to a 2-1 comeback victory over Valour FC in Canadian Premier League play Sunday at York Lions Stadium in Toronto.
Wright scored in the 55th minute and added another goal six minutes later.
It’s a brace for <a href="https://twitter.com/LowellWright15?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LowellWright15</a> for <a href="https://twitter.com/yorkutdfc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@yorkutdfc</a> against <a href="https://twitter.com/ValourFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ValourFootball</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanPL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanPL</a> l 📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/onesoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@onesoccer</a> <a href="https://t.co/DNQ0BBPuWD">pic.twitter.com/DNQ0BBPuWD</a>—@CPLsoccer
Brett Levis scored the lone Valour goal in the 27th minute.
York United FC sits fourth in the CPL standings with 29 points and a 7-8-5 record. They'll face the HFX Wanderers on Sunday next.
Sixth in the eight-team table with 23 points, Valour FC dropped to 7-2-10. They'll face Pacific next on Wednesday.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?