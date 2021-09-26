Wright scores brace to lead York United to comeback victory over Valour FC

Lowell Wright scored twice to help York United FC to a 2-1 comeback victory over Valour FC in Canadian Premier League play Sunday at York Lions Stadium in Toronto.

Wright scored in the 55th minute and added another goal six minutes later.

Brett Levis scored the lone Valour goal in the 27th minute.

Valour had a 9-5 edge in shots on target.

York United FC sits fourth in the CPL standings with 29 points and a 7-8-5 record. They'll face the HFX Wanderers on Sunday next.

Sixth in the eight-team table with 23 points, Valour FC dropped to 7-2-10. They'll face Pacific next on Wednesday.