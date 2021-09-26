Forge FC snaps top-seeded Pacific FC's 5-game unbeaten streak behind Browne's winner

Forge FC kept the pressure on Pacific FC atop the Canadian Premier League standings by beating the league leaders 2-1 on Saturday night in Hamilton, Ont.

Third-place Forge (10-7-1) are five points behind first-place Pacific (10-4-6) with two games in hand.

Omar Browne side-footed the ball home from inside the six-yard box in the 80th minute to break the 1-1 deadlock and give the Hamilton-based club all three points.

A defensive slip gave Forge's Mo Babouli yards of space in the penalty area for his sixth-minute opener.

First game for Forge, first goal for Forge.<br><br>Omar Browne scores in his <a href="https://twitter.com/ForgeFCHamilton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ForgeFCHamilton</a> debut 🔨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanPL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanPL</a> l 📺:<a href="https://twitter.com/onesoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@onesoccer</a><a href="https://t.co/NubJYkl7fl">pic.twitter.com/NubJYkl7fl</a> —@CPLsoccer

Alejandro Diaz replied for Pacific with a powerful header in the 38th.

Earlier, Atletico Ottawa (4-11-5) snapped an eight-game winless skid with a 3-1 win over Cavalry FC (9-5-5).

Ottawa was outshot 18-8 (6-4 in shots on target) but managed to make the most of its opportunities.

Drew Beckie, brother to Canadian national team member and Olympic gold medallist, Janine Beckie, opened the scoring in the second minute of play. Teammate Malcolm Shaw scored from the penalty spot in the 39th and Brian Wright sealed it in the 72nd.

🎉 What a start for <a href="https://twitter.com/atletiOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@atletiOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DrewBeckie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewBeckie</a> makes his return to the lineup with a instant impact<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanPL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanPL</a> l 📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/onesoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@onesoccer</a> <br> <a href="https://t.co/Vi0uJYuz39">pic.twitter.com/Vi0uJYuz39</a> —@CPLsoccer

Victor Loturi replied for Cavalry in the 18th minute.

On Saturday afternoon, Joao Neto Morelli scored in the 24th minute to lift HFX Wanderers FC (6-6-7) to a 1-0 victory over FC Edmonton (4-9-6).

Kieran Baskett made three saves for the clean sheet.