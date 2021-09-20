Pacific FC survives Atletico Ottawa's upset attempt with late goal to finish with draw

Top-ranked Pacific FC scored late to avoid the upset and salvage a 1-1 draw with Atletico Ottawa in the Canadian Premier League Sunday in Langford, B.C.

Terran Campbell scored in the 86th minute for Pacific (10-3-6), which extended its unbeaten run to five league matches.

Campbell headed a dangerous cross into the box from Jordan Haynes past goalkeeper Dylon Powley, who had six saves for last-place Ottawa (3-11-5).

The Victoria-based club leads the CPL standings by four points over Cavalry FC, which has a game in hand.

Brian Wright found the back of the net with a simple tap-in after 19 minutes for Atletico, which is 0-4-4 since Aug. 14.

Pacific outshot Ottawa 26 -7 (7-3 in shots on target) and had 63.3 per cent possession. Corners were 11-0 in favour of the home team.