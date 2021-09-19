Cavalry FC, Valour FC duel to stalemate draw

Calgary's Cavalry FC and Winnipeg's Valour FC split Canadian Premier League points in a 1-1 draw Saturday.

Cavalry captain Nik Ledgerwood scored on a free kick in the 54th minute at Winnipeg's IG Field. Valour's Keven Aleman drew the hosts even in the 71st.

Cavalry (9-4-5) is three points back of table-topping Pacific FC, which the Cavs face Wednesday in a Canadian championship quarter-final at Calgary's ATCO Field.

Valour (7-9-2) sits fifth in the CPL.

Neither York United nor the Halifax Wanderers could finish their multiple chances in a 0-0 stalemate. York mustered 17 shots to Halifax's 12.

York (6-5-8) ranks fourth in the standings, six points back of Calgary in second. The Wanderers (5-6-7) are sixth.

York and Halifax take on MLS opponents in the Canadian championship quarter-final round Wednesday. York faces GTA rival Toronto FC at BMO field, while the Wanderers are at home to CF Montreal.