Cavalry FC, Valour FC duel to stalemate draw
York United also tie against HFX Wanderers in match of missed scoring chances
Calgary's Cavalry FC and Winnipeg's Valour FC split Canadian Premier League points in a 1-1 draw Saturday.
Cavalry captain Nik Ledgerwood scored on a free kick in the 54th minute at Winnipeg's IG Field. Valour's Keven Aleman drew the hosts even in the 71st.
Cavalry (9-4-5) is three points back of table-topping Pacific FC, which the Cavs face Wednesday in a Canadian championship quarter-final at Calgary's ATCO Field.
Valour (7-9-2) sits fifth in the CPL.
53’ <a href="https://twitter.com/ValourFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ValourFootball</a> 0-1 <a href="https://twitter.com/CPLCavalryFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CPLCavalryFC</a> <br><br>What a rocket of a free kick from <a href="https://twitter.com/ledgerwoodnik?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ledgerwoodnik</a> 🚀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanPL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanPL</a> l 📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/onesoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@onesoccer</a> <br> <a href="https://t.co/6sU7exvEk6">pic.twitter.com/6sU7exvEk6</a>—@CPLsoccer
Neither York United nor the Halifax Wanderers could finish their multiple chances in a 0-0 stalemate. York mustered 17 shots to Halifax's 12.
York (6-5-8) ranks fourth in the standings, six points back of Calgary in second. The Wanderers (5-6-7) are sixth.
York and Halifax take on MLS opponents in the Canadian championship quarter-final round Wednesday. York faces GTA rival Toronto FC at BMO field, while the Wanderers are at home to CF Montreal.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?