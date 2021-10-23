Forge FC, HFX Wanderers FC play to goalless draw in CPL action

Forge FC and the HFX Wanderers FC played to a 0-0 draw on Saturday in a Canadian Premier League matinee at Wanderers Grounds in Halifax.

Forge outshot the home side 13-10 and had a 2-0 edge in shots on target.

Baj Maan had the clean sheet for the visitors while Kieran Baskett had the shutout for Halifax.

Forge FC (13-2-8) sits third in the standings with 41 points in 23 games. HFX Wanderers FC (8-10-7) is right below in fourth, with 34 points in 25 games.

Both teams will face each other again next Saturday, this time at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont.