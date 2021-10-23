Skip to Main Content
CPL

Forge FC, HFX Wanderers FC play to goalless draw in CPL action

Forge FC and the HFX Wanderers FC played to a 0-0 draw on Saturday in a Canadian Premier League matinee at Wanderers Grounds.

Both teams will face each other again next Saturday in Hamilton, Ont.

HFX Wanderers FC and Forge FC played to a 0-0 tie in CPL action at Wanderers Grounds in Halifax on Saturday. (Trevor MacMillan/HFX Wanderers FC)

Forge outshot the home side 13-10 and had a 2-0 edge in shots on target.

Baj Maan had the clean sheet for the visitors while Kieran Baskett had the shutout for Halifax.

Forge FC (13-2-8) sits third in the standings with 41 points in 23 games. HFX Wanderers FC (8-10-7) is right below in fourth, with 34 points in 25 games.

Both teams will face each other again next Saturday, this time at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont.

With files from CBC Sports

