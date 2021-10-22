Cavalry FC remains atop CPL standings, clinches playoff spot with win over Pacific FC
Daan Klomp, David Norman Jr. both score in 2-1 win
Cavalry FC kept its spot atop the Canadian Premier League standings, and became the first team to clinch a playoff spot with a 2-1 win over Pacific FC on Thursday in Calgary.
Daan Klomp opened the scoring for Cavalry (12-5-8) in the 6th minute and David Norman Jr. doubled the lead with a goal in the 71st.
Sean Young scored in the 89th for Pacific, who sit in second spot with a 12-7-6 record.
Pacific's Callum Irving stopped two of the four shots he faced while Cavalry 'keeper Marco Carducci conceded the lone on-target shot the visitors managed across 90 minutes of play.
Cavalry is undefeated in six outings, with a 3-3-0 record across the stretch.
Each side has three games to play in the regular-season schedule.
With files from CBC Sports
