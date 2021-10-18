York United draws with FC Edmonton, Cavalry plays to stalemate against Wanderers

York United didn't help its Canadian Premier League playoff chances a lot Sunday drawing 1-1 with visiting FC Edmonton.

York is chasing Pacific, Cavalry, Forge, and Halifax holding down the first to fourth playoff spots respectively.

Edmonton's Easton Ongario scored two minutes into the second half.

York quickly drew level six minutes later on a goal from Jordan Faria.

York is on the road facing Atletico Ottawa next Sunday. FC Edmonton travels to Vancouver Island to take on Pacific on Oct. 26.

Calgary, Halifax finish even

In Sunday's other CPL match, Calgary's Cavalry FC drew 0-0 with the Halifax Wanderers.

Cavalry and Wanderers each took a point from the draw and gained a little breathing room among the CPL's top four, although a Calgary victory would have put Cavalry back atop the table.

Halifax mustered one shot on goalkeeper Tyson Farago to Calvary's six on Wanderers counterpart Kieran Baskett.

Calgary is at home to Pacific on Thursday. Halifax hosts Forge on Saturday.