3rd-place Cavalry FC draws against provincial rival FC Edmonton

FC Edmonton struck first and held on for a 1-1 draw Saturday against their provincial rivals Cavalry FC in Canadian Premier League action on Saturday in Calgary.

Marcus Velado-Tsegaye scored for Edmonton in the 15th minute and Cavalry's Richard Luca Rosa da Silva Sousa replied in the 20th.

Marco Carducci registered two saves for Cavalry while Edmonton 'keeper Darlington Murasiranwa stopped 4-of-5 on-target shots.

Cavalry dominated across much of the match, controlling 56.7 per cent of the possession and outshooting the visitors 15-8.

Edmonton continues to linger near the bottom of the CPL standings with a 5-10-8 record. Cavalry sits in third place with a 10-5-7 record.

Edmonton is set to host Atletico Ottawa on Tuesday while Cavalry will be back in action Thursday, facing York United.