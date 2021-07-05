Defending champs Forge FC down Pacific for 1st win of season

Forge FC scored three late goals to down Pacific FC 3-0 Sunday in Canadian Premier League action.

The defending champions earned their first points of the season after back-to-back 2-0 losses versus Valour FC and FC Edmonton to open the new CPL campaign.

Forge (1-2-0) left it late Sunday, scoring three times in a 10-minute span beginning with Mo Babouli's counter-attack goal in the 70th. It was the first goal of the season for the Hamilton-based club.

That goal sparked the team. Substitute Christopher Lenroy Nanco's left-footed strike from inside the six-yard-box made it 2-0 in the 75th.

A handball inside the penalty area by defender Jordan Haynes led to Tristan Daniel Borges' spot kick goal in the 80th to put the game out of reach.

Pacific (1-1-1) did not manage a single shot on target but did hit the post in the 68th minute.

Later Sunday, FC Edmonton and York United FC played to a 1-1 draw.

Fraser Aird opened the scoring for Edmonton (1-1-1) in the 52nd minute before Michael Petrasso equalized for York United (0-1-2) in the 67th.

The eight CPL teams are playing at Winnipeg's IG Field for the first part of the season.