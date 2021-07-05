Defending champs Forge FC down Pacific for 1st win of season
FC Edmonton and York United FC played to a draw
Forge FC scored three late goals to down Pacific FC 3-0 Sunday in Canadian Premier League action.
The defending champions earned their first points of the season after back-to-back 2-0 losses versus Valour FC and FC Edmonton to open the new CPL campaign.
That goal sparked the team. Substitute Christopher Lenroy Nanco's left-footed strike from inside the six-yard-box made it 2-0 in the 75th.
A handball inside the penalty area by defender Jordan Haynes led to Tristan Daniel Borges' spot kick goal in the 80th to put the game out of reach.
Later Sunday, FC Edmonton and York United FC played to a 1-1 draw.
Fraser Aird opened the scoring for Edmonton (1-1-1) in the 52nd minute before Michael Petrasso equalized for York United (0-1-2) in the 67th.
The eight CPL teams are playing at Winnipeg's IG Field for the first part of the season.
