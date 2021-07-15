Forge FC defeats Edmonton FC behind Mo Babouli's lone goal

Mo Babouli scored on a penalty kick in the 38th minute, and Forge FC beat FC Edmonton 1-0 on Wednesday in Canadian Premier League play.

Babouli, who finished with three shots on target, took the penalty after an Edmonton defender got his hand on the ball inside the box while attempting to block a pass.

Triston Henry made six stops to help Forge FC (3-3-0) — the defending champions — get back to .500 with a win over last-place FC Edmonton (1-3-1).

Meanwhile, Nathan Ingham stopped all three shots on target for the clean sheet as York United FC (1-2-3) and Cavalry FC (2-2-2) played to a 0-0 draw.

The eight CPL teams are playing at Winnipeg's IG Field for the first part of the season.