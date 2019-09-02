Cavalry reclaim top spot with record-setting rout of Valour

If anyone was concerned that Cavalry FC's attack had run out of steam in the fall season, they're not anymore.

The Cavs reclaimed first place in the CPL table on Labour Day as they trampled Valour FC 8-0 to set a league record for margin of victory and goals by a road team.

Although the first ten minutes sailed by in an even fashion, Cavalry soon pulled in front as Valour's Jose Galan downed Oliver Minatel in the box to send the visitors to the penalty spot.

Nik Ledgerwood opened the floodgates by firing the spot kick into the upper right corner, and the Cavs assumed a place in the driver's seat that they'd never relinquish.

Cavalry's next two markers came in short order at the tail end of the first half with Nico Pasquotti and Adam Mitter both finding the net.

WATCH | Cavalry sets goals record in blowout win over Valour:

Six different players scored for Cavalry in their 8-0 win in Winnipeg on Labour Day. 1:18

Julian Büscher's 51st-minute goal, perhaps the prettiest of the afternoon, was a superb volley after the two sides juggled it back and forth at the top of the box.

Minatel, joining the party on Cavalry's jubilant afternoon, added the fifth goal as he found himself unmarked by the Valour defence on a free kick. His record-breaking marker pulled his side's margin of victory past York9 FC's previous tally from their 6-2 win vs. HFX Wanderers FC.

As if they needed it, Cavalry added to their tally three more times in the second half. Büscher found the net by scoring after Mathias Janssens saved his initial penalty attempt and Minatel scored with a deft flick off a Büscher cross from the wing. Jordan Brown finished it off with the eighth goal on the edge of 90 minutes, as it trickled in at the left post.

HFX, Edmonton settle for draw

HFX Wanderers FC could not find a goal against FC Edmonton on Labour Day, with the two teams splitting points after a 0-0 affair at Wanderers Grounds in Halifax.

What looked to be an exciting start to the match quickly turned into an ineffective chess match, with an Akeem Garcia header off a set piece routine testing Connor James just before the half-time mark to provide the only real moment of danger.

WATCH | Wanderers, Edmonton FC battle to scoreless tie:

Akeem Garcia's near goal on a header was the closest either team came to tallying in HFX Wanderers FC and Edmonton FC's scoreless draw. 1:14 ​​​​​​​

In fact, Edmonton registered just one shot over 94 minutes of play, coming just before the full time whistle by Oumar Diouck, who also picked up his fourth yellow card and will thus be suspended 14 days from today.

HFX manager Stephen Hart attempted to claw a result out of this deadlock with a trio of substitutes in one go, bringing Luis Alberto Perea, Zachary Sukunda, and Zela Langwa on to try and find a goal, and while the Wanderers out-shot Edmonton 15-1.

A last-gasp tug by James on Garcia drew penalty shouts from the crowd in Halifax, but the referee was having none of it, leaving Hart and his opposite Jeff Paulus sharing little but a handshake at the final whistle.