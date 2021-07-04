Valour FC defeats Atlético Ottawa to remain undefeated
Raphael Ohin and Moses Dyer scored to lead Valour FC over Atlético Ottawa 2-0 Saturday in Canadian Premier League play.
First-place Valour improved to 3-0-0 to continue its perfect start to the new CPL season.
Ohin gave the Winnipeg-based team the lead in the 45th minute before Dyer put the game to bed two minutes into second-half stoppage time.
Jonathan Sirois made two saves for his third clean sheet in as many games as Valour has yet to concede a goal this season.
Atletico Ottawa dropped to 1-2-0.
Earlier Saturday, HFX Wanderers FC drew 0-0 with Cavalry FC for their first point of the season.
The Wanderers (0-2-1), last season's finalists, have yet to score a goal this year while Cavalry (2-0-1) is unbeaten to begin the new campaign.
Cavalry outshot the Halifax-based club 10-7.
All eight CPL teams are playing at Winnipeg's IG Field for the first part of the season — a 29-day single-city stretch being dubbed "The Kickoff."
