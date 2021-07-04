Skip to Main Content
CPL·New

Valour FC defeats Atlético Ottawa to remain undefeated

Raphael Ohin and Moses Dyer scored to lead Valour FC over Atlético Ottawa 2-0 Saturday in Canadian Premier League play.

HFX Wanderers FC plays to scoreless draw against Cavalry FC

The Canadian Press ·
Valour FC won its third straight game to start the CPL season with Saturday's 2-0 victory over Atlético Ottawa. (@CPLsoccer/Twitter)

Raphael Ohin and Moses Dyer scored to lead Valour FC over Atlético Ottawa 2-0 Saturday in Canadian Premier League play.

First-place Valour improved to 3-0-0 to continue its perfect start to the new CPL season.

Ohin gave the Winnipeg-based team the lead in the 45th minute before Dyer put the game to bed two minutes into second-half stoppage time.

Jonathan Sirois made two saves for his third clean sheet in as many games as Valour has yet to concede a goal this season.

Atletico Ottawa dropped to 1-2-0.

HFX Wanderers FC draws with Cavalry FC

Earlier Saturday, HFX Wanderers FC drew 0-0 with Cavalry FC for their first point of the season.

The Wanderers (0-2-1), last season's finalists, have yet to score a goal this year while Cavalry (2-0-1) is unbeaten to begin the new campaign.

Cavalry outshot the Halifax-based club 10-7.

All eight CPL teams are playing at Winnipeg's IG Field for the first part of the season — a 29-day single-city stretch being dubbed "The Kickoff."

WATCH | Catriona Le May Doan on debunked Canadian flag bearer curse:

Debunking the Canadian flag bearer curse with Catriona Le May Doan

Sports

3 days ago
5:53
Anastasia Bucsis sits down with Catriona Le May Doan to discuss what used to be known as the opening ceremony flag bearer curse, and breaking down who's debunked it. Catriona also gives her prediction on who will carry for Canada in Tokyo. 5:53
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now