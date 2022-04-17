Atletico Ottawa defeats HFX Wanderers to stay atop CPL table

Malcolm Shaw scored in the 81st minute to lift Atletico Ottawa to a 1-0 win over visiting HFX Wanderers on Saturday in the Canadian Premier League.

Atletico earned it second straight win to move to the top of the CPL table with a 2-0-0 record.

The Wanderers (1-0-1) lost more than the match.

Reigning league MVP Joao Morelli was taken off the field on a stretcher after suffering an apparent knee injury.

The severity of the injury isn't known yet, but for a team that is already dealing with an injury to Akeem Garcia.

Malcolm Shaw breaks the deadlock ⚽️ heads home the cross to give the lead late in the second half

Forge FC, Cavalry FC play to draw

In other CPL Saturday action, David Choiniere scored in the 90th minute to even up hosts Forge FC's (0-1-1) match with Cavalry FC (0-1-1).

The final-minute goal earned the Forge a draw right as it appeared they were destined to begin their season with two straight losses.