York United FC defeat Valour FC for 1st win of season

Dominick Zator scored the go-ahead goal in the 48th minute, and York United FC beat Valour FC 2-1 on Wednesday in Canadian Premier League play.

Lowell Wright scored in the 14th minute to help York United FC (1-1-2) to its first win of the season, while also becoming the first player to score against Valour FC in four matches this season.

Andrew Jean-Baptiste had a 5th-minute goal for Valour FC (3-1-0), who were the only remaining CPL team without a loss before Wednesday.

Just eased on in. <a href="https://t.co/0SZYfHvUTy">pic.twitter.com/0SZYfHvUTy</a> —@yorkutdfc

Also, Josh Heard scored his second goal of the season in the 63rd minute as Pacific FC (2-1-1) downed Atletico Ottawa (1-3-0), by a score of 1-0.

Goalkeeper Callum Irving only had to make one late save to earn the cleansheet.

GOAL 🔱<a href="https://twitter.com/Pacificfccpl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PacificFCCPL</a> open the scoring vs. <a href="https://twitter.com/atletiOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AtletiOttawa</a> as Marco Bustos' dazzling solo run is matched only by the cheeky nutmeg pass to set up Josh Heard for the finish 💪<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanPL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanPL</a> | 🔴 <a href="https://t.co/hishXepRT3">https://t.co/hishXepRT3</a> <a href="https://t.co/fTe9Dp5XaU">pic.twitter.com/fTe9Dp5XaU</a> —@onesoccer

All eight CPL teams are playing at Winnipeg's IG Field for the first part of the season — a 29-day single-city stretch being dubbed "The Kickoff."