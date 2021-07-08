York United FC defeat Valour FC for 1st win of season
Dominick Zator scored the go-ahead goal in the 48th minute, and York United FC beat Valour FC 2-1 on Wednesday in Canadian Premier League play.
Lowell Wright scored in the 14th minute to help York United FC (1-1-2) to its first win of the season, while also becoming the first player to score against Valour FC in four matches this season.
Andrew Jean-Baptiste had a 5th-minute goal for Valour FC (3-1-0), who were the only remaining CPL team without a loss before Wednesday.
Just eased on in.
Also, Josh Heard scored his second goal of the season in the 63rd minute as Pacific FC (2-1-1) downed Atletico Ottawa (1-3-0), by a score of 1-0.
Goalkeeper Callum Irving only had to make one late save to earn the cleansheet.
GOAL 🔱 open the scoring vs. as Marco Bustos' dazzling solo run is matched only by the cheeky nutmeg pass to set up Josh Heard for the finish 💪
All eight CPL teams are playing at Winnipeg's IG Field for the first part of the season — a 29-day single-city stretch being dubbed "The Kickoff."
