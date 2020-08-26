Pacific FC grabs 1st Island Games victory with shutout of Valour FC

Alejandro Diaz and Victor Blasco scored to help Pacific FC to a 2-0 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Premier League play Tuesday night at UPEI Alumni Field.

Diaz tapped in a loose ball in the fourth minute while Blasco overpowered Valour goalkeeper James Pantemis with a shot in the 83rd minute.

Pacific goalkeeper Callum Irving stopped Dylan Carreiro from the penalty spot late in the second half. The rebound bounced back to Carreiro but he shot the ball over the net.

Pacific improved to 1-1-2 while Valour fell to 1-2-1.

WATCH | Pacific FC downs Valour FC: