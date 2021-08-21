Cavalry FC extends unbeaten streak to 4 games with win over Pacific FC
Cavalry stands 1 point behind Pacific for top spot in CPL standings
Two first-half goals by Joe Mason gave Cavalry FC a 2-1 victory over Pacific FC on Friday at Starlight Stadium in a battle between the top two teams in the Canadian Premier League.
Second-place Cavalry (7-3-3) extended its unbeaten run to four games and cut Pacific's lead atop the CPL standings to one point. Cavalry has a game in hand.
Mason put the visitors up 2-0 with goals six minutes apart — in the 23rd and 29th minutes. Marco Carducci made six saves for the Calgary-based club.
Four starts, three goals.<a href="https://twitter.com/CPLCavalryFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CPLCavalryFC</a> has a new predator in Joe Mason 🎯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanPL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanPL</a> | <a href="https://t.co/hishXepRT3">https://t.co/hishXepRT3</a> <a href="https://t.co/UZ2nKMpWjj">pic.twitter.com/UZ2nKMpWjj</a>—@onesoccer
Terran Campbell replied for Pacific (7-3-4) in the 83rd minute from the penalty spot after Nikolas Ledgerwood took down Olakunle Dada-Luke in the box.
The home team's potential comeback took a hit when Gianni dos Santos was shown a red card, for a foul and abusive language, following a confrontation in the seconds leading up to the penalty.
Callum Irving stopped 4-of-6 shots for the home team.
Pacific had 61.1 per cent ball possession and outshot Cavalry 17-7 (7-6 in shots on target).
