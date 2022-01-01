CPL takes over operation of FC Edmonton while search for new ownership continues

The Canadian Premier League has taken over operation of FC Edmonton while a search for new ownership continues.

The league said it has been working with current owners Tom and Dave Fath "for several months to identify and assess potential new owners and that process is ongoing."

"To ensure a smooth transition, the CPL has been involved in the club's day-to-day business and football operations and will continue to do so until a transition to a new, permanent ownership group is completed," the league said in a statement Friday.

The league said Tom Fath will remain with the franchise as a strategic adviser throughout the sale process while Alan Koch will remain as head coach "and work closely with the CPL football operations department to build a competitive roster for the 2022 season."

"No group has done more for soccer in Edmonton than the Fath family. Their work to give local players a pathway and a purpose in many ways inspired the creation of the Canadian Premier League," CPL commissioner David Clanachan said.

"The league thanks Tom and Dave for their unwavering commitment and contributions to the growth of the professional game and to the growth of Canada as a soccer nation."

Clanachan said there has been interest in the club from local and international investors.

FC Edmonton, founded by the Fath brothers, debuted in 2011. It ceased playing in the North American Soccer League after the 2017 season before joining the CPL for its inaugural 2019 campaign.

"We are extremely proud of the work our team has done in the development of soccer in this wonderfully passionate community," said Tom Fath. "Now is the time for new leadership as our club and the City of Edmonton ring in this exciting new era for professional soccer in Canada.

"Our hope is to continue on in a minority position with the new ownership group."

Edmonton (6-12-10) finished seventh in the eight-team league in 2021.