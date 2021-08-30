Pacific FC edges Valour FC to reach top of CPL table

Pacific FC surged to the top of the Canadian Premier League standings with a 3-2 victory over Valour FC at Starlight Stadium on Sunday in Victoria, B.C.

Matteo Polisi broke a 1-1 draw in the 22nd minute and Terran Campbell gave Pacific (8-3-4) the 3-1 lead by the 35th.

That scoreline held until substitute Keven Aleman got one back for fourth-place Valour (7-7-1) from the penalty spot in the 86th minute after he was fouled in the box.

But the Victoria-based club held on to defeat Valour for a third time this season to jump into first place in the CPL table with 28 points.

Alejandro Diaz scored in the 11th minute for the home side. Austin Ricci replied for Valour in the 17th.

It was a battle between two of the league's top goalkeepers, with Callum Irving's five saves besting Jonathan Sirois' four.

Joe Mason scores late goal to tie 'Al Classico'

Earlier, an 89th-minute goal from Joe Mason salvaged a 2-2 draw for Cavalry FC (7-3-4) against FC Edmonton (3-6-5).

Azriel Gonzalez opened the scoring for Edmonton just seven minutes in before Joseph Di Chiara put away the equalizer for Cavalry in the 30th minute.

A penalty kick from Fraser Aird gave Edmonton the lead once again in the 65th before Mason's late-game heroics.

10-man Atletico Ottawa gets draw

In Ottawa, Joao Morelli scored twice for HFX Wanderers FC (3-6-5), but an undermanned Atletico Ottawa (3-8-3) side battled back for the 2-2 draw.

Ottawa was left with 10 men heading into the half after Ryan Telfer was sent off on a red card.

Halifax spent much of the second half up 2-1 until Malcolm Shaw scored the equalizer from the penalty spot in the 75th minute.

Brian Wright found the back of the net for Halifax in the 39th.