Wanderers FC put halt to 5-game losing streak with win over Forge FC
Stefan Karajovanovic, Peter Schaale score a goal apiece in 2-0 victory
Stefan Karajovanovic scored just 12 minutes into the match, and HFX Wanderers FC went on to beat Forge FC 2-0 on Friday in Canadian Premier League play in Halifax, N.S.
Peter Schaale doubled the lead for the Wanderers (4-6-5) in the 62nd minute.
Forge FC (8-6-1) had seven shots, but only one on target as they had their four-game unbeaten streak halted.
Christian Oxner earned the clean sheet for Halifax, which halted a five-game winless streak.
Forge, based in Hamilton, was looking for a CPL-best ninth win of the season, which would have moved the club into a tie for first with Pacific FC and Cavalry FC.
