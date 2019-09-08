Forge FC top York9 in 905 Derby match

The 905 Derby belongs to Forge FC again, as they saw off local rivals York9 FC on Sunday with a 2-1 win at Tim Hortons Field.

With three more points pocketed, the Hammers climbed back into first place in the CPL's Fall standings, taking a one-point advantage over Cavalry FC.

The first hour of the match was about as smooth as Forge could've hoped for, as their attack overwhelmed the Nine Stripes completely. Tristan Borges put the Hammers on the board first in the 21st minute, as Kyle Bekker found him with a sublime through ball from deep in midfield. Finishing coolly with a shot to the far post, Borges banked his eighth goal of the year to make it 1-0.

Although their scoring opportunities were abundant in the first half, it wasn't until after the break that Forge found the net again. Chris Nanco swung a cross into the box and Jonathan Grant centered it with a header. Marcel Zajac, unmarked in the six-yard box, smashed it into the net with a header of his own for his first of the season.

York9 boss Jimmy Brennan attempted to spark his side's attack with substitutions early in the second half, as his side woke up in search of a goal. They found one in the 65th minute, as Wataru Murofushi won his team a penalty. He put the spot kick away with a clean finish, as he sent Forge keeper Triston Henry diving the wrong way. The visitors then threw all they had at their opponents, spending plenty of time in the attacking third as their remaining time ticked away.

The comeback attempt ultimately fell short for York9, though, as Forge held them off for a well-deserved triumph. It was a frustrating afternoon for the Nine Stripes, who couldn't quite solve their rival's backline.