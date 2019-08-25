Forge FC knock off Cavalry to climb to top of CPL Fall table

The race for the CPL Fall championship is tighter than ever, after Forge FC handed Cavalry FC a 1-0 loss on Sunday.

With the win, Forge climbed to the top of the table with 16 points, one ahead of Cavalry, who suffered their first defeat of the Fall season.

The growing rivalry between these two sides was on display early on as both looked to dominate the middle.

Heading into the second half, neither team appeared likely secure a break. However, Forge emerged the hungrier side, mounting a series of dangerous attacks.

WATCH | Jonathan Grant's 1st CPL goal lifts Forge FC over Cavalry:

Jonathan Grant's 1st CPL goal lifts Forge FC over Cavalry FC 1-0. 0:33

On two occasions, Hamilton looked to have produced the go-ahead (in the 50th and 78th minutes) only to be ruled off side.

In the end, it took a stunning left-footer from Hamilton's right-back Jonathan Grant to break the deadlock. Grant finally solved Cavalry goalkeeper Marco Carducci with a far post strike from the top of the box, to record his first CPL goal.

While Cavalry made a pair of attacking substitutions, Grant's marker would hold, as Forged stretched their unbeaten streak to nine across all competitions.

FCE, York9 split spoils

FC Edmonton were left shaking their head after a bizarre goal resulted in a 2-2 draw with York9 on Sunday.

Oumar Diouck got the Eddies off to a flying start, in the fourth minute, after a lovely Ajeej Sarkaria flick-on, sent the Belgian in on goal, for his sixth marker of the season.

York9, however, soon equalized after a penalty call against Eddies defender Amer Didic sent Kyle Porter to the spot. Although Connor James saved the attempt, the rebound fell to Wataru Murofushi, who smashed home his first goal to even the score 1-1.

Edmonton continued to generate a bevy of chances, including a goal by Sarkaria, which was controversially called offside.

In the second, the Eddies finally managed to restore their lead after Randy Edwini-Bonsu cut in on his defender and smacked a chance off York9 goalkeeper Nathan Ingham for a corner. FCE would convert on the ensuing set-piece via Easton Ongaro, who slid the ball past Ingham from a tight near-post angle to score in his sixth goal in as many matches.

But York9 would equalize, yet again, in the 84th minute, when Ryan Telfer's looping cross into the box bounced through the crowd and into the back of the net, leaving Edmonton keeper James shaking his head, as the game ended 2-2.