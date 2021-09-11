Wanderers edge Atletico Ottawa on Morelli's late winner
Joao Neto Morelli scored twice to lift the Halifax Wanderers to a 2-1 victory over Atletico Ottawa in Canadian Premier League play on Saturday.
He opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 17th minute and added the winner in the 89th minute.
Malcolm Isaiah Shaw had the lone goal for the host side at TD Place Stadium. He tallied in the 52nd minute.
Forge FC was set to meet York United later Saturday in the other CPL game.
Earlier in the day, Forge FC signed Canadian goalkeeper Christopher Kalongo, a 19-year-old native of Oakville, Ont., to a CPL developmental goalkeeper contract.
