Forge moves closer to 1st with win over Valour

Forge FC notched a 2-0 away win over Valour FC on Thursday, leapfrogging the Winnipeg-based side and getting within striking distance of first place in the Spring Season title race.

Forge struck early, in the eighth minute, when Anthony Novak was played on a one-on-one nearly 50 yards out from goal. The ball from Marcel Zajac came after a quick counter-attack from Forge following a corner. Valour was caught out as the former League1 Ontario striker smartly stepped around Farago and slashed home the first goal of the match.

The marker was the highlight to a Forge-heavy first half, as the visitors held Valour off with two banks of four in a defensively solid 4-1-4-1, which would stay in place in the second half.

WATCH | Forge defeats Valour:

Forge FC leapfrogged Valour FC for second place in the CPL standings with their 2-0 win on the road in Winnipeg. 1:04

Borges came close to copying his teammates goal early in the second half, rounding Farago but not getting past a sliding Jordan Murrell who cleared the ball off the line at the near post.

It wouldn't be long before Borges got on the board, however. The attacking midfielder smashed a left-footed strike in the net in the 69th minute, sealing the win for his side.

The win puts Forge on seven points, two behind first-placed Cavalry FC in the Spring Season standings, and three points in the CONCACAF League qualifying with Valour and FC Edmonton. Valour, meanwhile, now sit on six points on five matches in the league.