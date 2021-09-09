Forge FC uses 2nd-half strike to knock off basement-dwelling Atletico Ottawa

Woobens Pacius scored in the 65th minute, and Forge FC went on to defeat Atletico Ottawa 1-0 on Wednesday in Canadian Premier League play.

Tristan Henry stopped four shots to earn his fifth clean sheet for Forge FC (9-6-1), who have earned at least a point in six of their last seven matches — including four victories — and sit third in the CPL standings.

Hamilton-based Forge FC, the two-time league champions, controlled 57.4 per cent of possession.

Atletico Ottawa (3-9-4) is riding a five-game winless streak and last in the eight-team CPL.