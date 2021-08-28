Forge FC claim top spot in CPL standings with win over York United
Tristan Borges, Woobens Pacius and David Choiniere score in 3-1 win
Forge FC took the No. 1 spot atop the Canadian Premier League standings with a 3-1 win over York United FC Saturday at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont.
Diyaeddine Abzi briefly knotted the score at 1-1 with a goal for York United FC (4-5-5) in the 39th minute.
Woobens Pacius regained the lead for the home side in the 45th minute and David Choiniere added an insurance goal in the 74th.
45’ <a href="https://twitter.com/ForgeFCHamilton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ForgeFCHamilton</a> 2-1 <a href="https://twitter.com/yorkutdfc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@yorkutdfc</a> <br><br>Forge take the lead again right before halftime as Borges sets up Woobens Pacius <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanPL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanPL</a> l 📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/onesoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@onesoccer</a> <br> <a href="https://t.co/JnApHuZxXP">pic.twitter.com/JnApHuZxXP</a>—@CPLsoccer
Forge FC goalkeeper Triston Henry had four saves while Nikolaos Giantsopoulos had three stops for York United FC.
United United FC sit in fifth spot in the CPL standings.
