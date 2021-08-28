Forge FC claim top spot in CPL standings with win over York United

Forge FC took the No. 1 spot atop the Canadian Premier League standings with a 3-1 win over York United FC Saturday at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont.

Forge FC (8-5-1) star Tristan Borges opened the scoring 14 minutes in, putting a low, right-footed shot into the back of the net.

Diyaeddine Abzi briefly knotted the score at 1-1 with a goal for York United FC (4-5-5) in the 39th minute.

Woobens Pacius regained the lead for the home side in the 45th minute and David Choiniere added an insurance goal in the 74th.

Forge FC goalkeeper Triston Henry had four saves while Nikolaos Giantsopoulos had three stops for York United FC.

United United FC sit in fifth spot in the CPL standings.