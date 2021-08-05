Pacific FC gets comeback win over Valour FC, steals 1st place in CPL standings

Pacific FC claimed a 2-1 comeback win over Valour FC on Wednesday to become the new CPL leader.

Lukas MacNaughton tied the game in the 66th minute, with the league's top goal scorer Marco Bustos adding a late game winner in the 87th minute.

Callum Irving was sent off ten minutes after MacNaughton's goal to leave Pacific FC with 10 men.

Antonio Rocco Romeo opened the scoring in the 41th minute for Valour FC (6-0-4), who started the game as league leaders and dropped to second with 18 points, two less than Pacific FC (6-2-2).

Pacific FC will host FC Edmonton on Saturday next. Valour FC will visit Calvary FC on Sunday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Alvaro Rivero scored in the 54th minute to help York United FC defeat Forge FC 1-0. He was sent off ten minutes later.

York United FC (3-3-4) is fifth in the eight-team league with 12 points. They will visit HFX Wanderers next on Saturday.

Forge FC (5-0-5) have 15 points and remained fourth despite the loss. They will host Atlético Ottawa next on Sunday.