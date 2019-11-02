Forge claim inaugural CPL championship with gritty win over Cavalry
David Choiniere scored in the 94th minute as Forge FC claimed the inaugural Canadian Premier League championship with a 1-0 win over Cavalry FC on Saturday.
David Choiniere scores in 94th minute to help Hamilton lift North Star Shield
David Choiniere scored in the 94th minute as Forge FC claimed the inaugural Canadian Premier League championship with a 1-0 win over Cavalry FC on Saturday.
Cavalry topped the CPL league table in both the spring and fall campaigns for an overall record of 19-4-5. Forge's record was 17-6-5.
But Forge took the first match of the two-leg championship 1-0 in Hamilton, and thus led by a goal on aggregate heading into Saturday's finale at Calgary's ATCO Field.
Forge became the first team to raise the North Star Shield as CPL champions.
The win means Forge qualified to represent Canada in the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League
You can watch a replay of the match live on cbcsports.ca on Sunday at 1:30 a.m. ET.
With files from Reuters
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.