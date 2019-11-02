Forge claim inaugural CPL championship with gritty win over Cavalry

David Choiniere scored in the 94th minute as Forge FC claimed the inaugural Canadian Premier League championship with a 1-0 win over Cavalry FC on Saturday.

Cavalry topped the CPL league table in both the spring and fall campaigns for an overall record of 19-4-5. Forge's record was 17-6-5.

But Forge took the first match of the two-leg championship 1-0 in Hamilton, and thus led by a goal on aggregate heading into Saturday's finale at Calgary's ATCO Field.

Forge became the first team to raise the North Star Shield as CPL champions.

The win means Forge qualified to represent Canada in the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League

You can watch a replay of the match live on cbcsports.ca on Sunday at 1:30 a.m. ET.