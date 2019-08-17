Goalkeepers shine as FC Edmonton and Cavalry FC play to scoreless draw

A spirited edition of Al Classico ended in a 0-0 draw at Spruce Meadows on Friday, as Cavalry FC and FC Edmonton clashed for the third time in the 2019 CPL season.

Neither was capable of besting either goalkeeper, both of whom were in fine form for over 90 minutes of action in Calgary on Friday night.

The first 45 minutes were split between a period of feeling one another out and a couple of near chances.

Edmonton's high pressure turned the ball over in the box at the half-hour mark, opening up an opportunity for Ajay Khabra, who hit the post, only for Edem Mortotsi's follow-up volley to be saved by Cavalry goalkeeper Niko Giantsopoulos.

An Oliver Minatel goal was called off for offside, ending the first half at 0-0.

The second half featured even more opportunities at either end of the pitch, as Easton Ongaro and Oumar Diouck combined up top for Edmonton. Cavalry's Nico Pasquotti and Dominique Malonga tested Edmonton goalkeeper Connor James on a couple occasions.

A Cavalry penalty shout in the 75th minute was ignored by the referee, as was a handball shout on the resulting free-kick, as clear-cut looks at goal weren't given gratuitously.

The closest either side got was when Edmonton's Mele Temguia smacked the crossbar with a header from a set piece, though Giantsopoulos and James both denied their opposites late in the match to preserve clean sheets.