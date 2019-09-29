Edmonton scores late to salvage draw against HFX
Forge tops table while Calgary drops to 2nd spot
Tomi Ameobi scored in the 80th minute as FC Edmonton salvaged a 1-1 draw against HFX Wanderers FC on Saturday in a matchup between last-placed teams in the Canadian Premier League.
Amer Didic had given the Halifax-based team a 1-0 lead with a goal in the sixth minute of the match.
Edmonton goalkeeper Dylon Powley and Wanderers' Christian Oxner both stopped 4-of-5 shots.
FC Edmonton is 3-5-6 to sit in sixth place through the league's fall competition. HFX is last in the seven-team league at 2-6-6.
WATCH | Tomi Ameobi scores to draw Eddies level with HFX:
Forge tops table
Kyle Bekker, Elimane Cisse and Tristan Borges scored to lift Forge (8-1-4) into first place in the fall league with a win over Pacific (4-7-3).
Calgary remains in 2nd
Nico Pasquotti scored late as Cavalry (7-1-5) tied York (5-7-2). The draw drops the Calgary-based team into second place behind Forge FC.
