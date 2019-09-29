Skip to Main Content
Edmonton scores late to salvage draw against HFX
CPL·CPL ROUNDUP

Edmonton scores late to salvage draw against HFX

Tomi Ameobi scored in the 80th minute as FC Edmonton salvaged a 1-1 draw against HFX Wanderers FC on Saturday in a matchup between last-placed teams in the Canadian Premier League.

Forge tops table while Calgary drops to 2nd spot

The Canadian Press ·
FC Edmonton salvaged a 1-1 draw against HFX Wanderers FC in Canadian Premiere League action on Saturday. (@CPLsoccer/Twitter)

Tomi Ameobi scored in the 80th minute as FC Edmonton salvaged a 1-1 draw against HFX Wanderers FC on Saturday in a matchup between last-placed teams in the Canadian Premier League.

Amer Didic had given the Halifax-based team a 1-0 lead with a goal in the sixth minute of the match.

Edmonton goalkeeper Dylon Powley and Wanderers' Christian Oxner both stopped 4-of-5 shots.

FC Edmonton is 3-5-6 to sit in sixth place through the league's fall competition. HFX is last in the seven-team league at 2-6-6.

WATCH | Tomi Ameobi scores to draw Eddies level with HFX:

FC Edmonton captain Tomi Ameobi scores in the 80th as his squad ties HFX Wanderers FC 1-1. 1:02 

Forge tops table

Kyle Bekker, Elimane Cisse and Tristan Borges scored to lift Forge (8-1-4) into first place in the fall league with a win over Pacific (4-7-3).

Calgary remains in 2nd

Nico Pasquotti scored late as Cavalry (7-1-5) tied York (5-7-2). The draw drops the Calgary-based team into second place behind Forge FC.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.