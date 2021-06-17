CPL champion Forge FC draws El Salvador's CD FAS in CONCACAF League prelims
Hamilton side reached quarter-finals of 2020 tournament
CPL champion Forge FC has been drawn against El Salvador's CD FAS in the Scotiabank CONCACAF League.
The 22-team competition is a feeder tournament that will send six clubs to the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League, the flagship club competition in the region that covers North and Central America and the Caribbean.
Forge is one of 12 teams in the CONCACAF League's two-legged preliminary round, set for Aug. 3-5 and Aug. 17-19.
The six preliminary-round winners will join 10 seeded teams in the round of 16, with matches scheduled for Sept. 21-23 and Sept. 28-30.
Should Forge advance, it will face Panama's CA Independiente de La Chorrera in the round of 16. Independiente and FAS both lost in the preliminary round of last year's tournament.
WATCH | Forge FC win CPL championship:
CD FAS, whose full name is Club Deportivo Futbolistas Asociados Santanecos, is based in Santa Ana, playing its games out of Estadio Oscar Quiteno.
The two-legged CONCACAF League final is set for Dec. 7-9 and Dec. 14-15.
Forge downed El Salvador's CD Municipal Limeno 2-1 in the preliminary round and Panama's Tauro FC 2-1 in the round of 16 prior to the loss to Arcahaie.
Forge kicks off the CPL season on June 27 against Valour FC in Winnipeg.
