Forge to meet Haiti's Arcahaie FC in CONCACAF League quarter-finals

Hamilton's Forge FC will face Haiti's Arcahaie FC in the quarter-finals of the Scotiabank CONCACAF League.

The Haitian side advanced Thursday with a 3-1 win over Waterhouse FC in Kingston, Jamaica. Forge won its round-of-16 match Tuesday, defeating Panama's Tauro FC in Panama City 2-1 on a stoppage-time penalty.

Arcahaie advanced to the round of 16 when Belize's Verdes FC pulled out of their preliminary-round match due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The 22-team CONCACAF League is a feeder tournament, sending six clubs to the 2021 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League. The four quarter-final winners will qualify directly for the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. The four losing quarter-finalists will compete in single-leg play-in games, with the two winners moving on.

Forge FC's late penalty sends them to CONCACAF League quarter-finals 0:49 Daniel Krutzen's penalty in stoppage time lifts Forge FC to a 2-1 victory over Panama’s Tauro FC. 0:49

Time and location of Forge's quarter-final have yet to be announced.

The Canadian Premier League champion will also have a chance to qualify for the main CONCACAF club competition when it takes on Toronto FC in the as-yet-unscheduled final of the Canadian Championship.

Forge exited the CONCACAF League in the round of 16 last year, beaten 4-2 on aggregate by Honduras' Olimpia.