Cavalry, Valour play to scoreless draw despite early opportunities
Cavalry FC and Valour FC played to a 0-0 draw in Canadian Premier League action on Tuesday.
Scoring chances wasted in 1st 10 minutes lead to clean sheet for both sides
Both teams had solid chances on net in the opening 10 minutes of the match but neither club could score.
Forward Jared Ulloa had a close-range attempt for Valour FC (7-4-11) in the fourth minute, breaking in on net but he fired the ball right at Cavalry goalkeeper Marco Carducci.
Anthony Novak had a clear shot on net for Cavalry FC (10-6-5) six minutes later, but his volley on a looping cross sailed over the goal.
Cavalry FC, which is based in Calgary, will play FC Edmonton on Saturday.
Valour FC, based out of Winnipeg, next plays against Forge FC, which plays out of Hamilton.
