Cavs overpower Pacific to retake top spot
Calgary score 3 second half goals to secure victory over Tridents
Oliver Minatel scored the go-ahead goal in the 66th minute as Cavalry FC downed Pacific FC 4-1 on Sunday in Canadian Premiere League action.
Minatel broke a 1-1 tie and nine minutes later Dominique Malonga put the game away with a penalty kick to make it 3-1.
Pacific's Ryan McCurdy was shown his second yellow card of the match, leading to Malonga's 75th-minute goal.
Jose Escalante had a pair of goals for Calgary's Cavalry FC (7-1-4), while Terran Campbell struck in the 61st for Victoria's Pacific FC (4-6-3).
Cavalry is currently tied with Hamilton's Forge FC (7-1-4) for top spot in the Fall League standings.
