Pacific FC holds Cavalry FC to scoreless draw, stays atop CPL standings
In a matchup between the Canadian Premier League's best, league-leaders Pacific FC played to a scoreless draw against host Cavalry FC.
Pacific maintains 1-point advantage over Cavalry in league table
Pacific maintain their one-point advantage over Cavalry in the CPL standings.
Both sides split the possession, but Cavalry edged Pacific 9-7 in shots and 4-0 in shots on target.
Pacific's Callum Irving earned his sixth clean sheet of the season.
Pacific (6-2-4) will visit Valour FC next on Monday.
Holding position at second in the table, Cavalry FC (6-3-3) will travel to British Columbia-based Pacific next Friday.
With files from The Canadian Press
