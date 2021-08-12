Pacific FC holds Cavalry FC to scoreless draw, stays atop CPL standings

In a matchup between the Canadian Premier League's best, league-leaders Pacific FC played to a scoreless draw against host Cavalry FC.

Pacific maintain their one-point advantage over Cavalry in the CPL standings.

Both sides split the possession, but Cavalry edged Pacific 9-7 in shots and 4-0 in shots on target.

Pacific's Callum Irving earned his sixth clean sheet of the season.

Pacific (6-2-4) will visit Valour FC next on Monday.

Holding position at second in the table, Cavalry FC (6-3-3) will travel to British Columbia-based Pacific next Friday.