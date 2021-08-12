Skip to Main Content
CPL

Pacific FC holds Cavalry FC to scoreless draw, stays atop CPL standings

In a matchup between the Canadian Premier League's best, league-leaders Pacific FC played to a scoreless draw against host Cavalry FC.

Pacific maintains 1-point advantage over Cavalry in league table

CBC Sports ·
Pacific maintain their one-point advantage over Cavalry in the CPL standings. (Tony Lewis/CPL)

In a matchup between the Canadian Premier League's best, league-leaders Pacific FC played to a scoreless draw against host Cavalry FC.

Both sides split the possession, but Cavalry edged Pacific 9-7 in shots and 4-0 in shots on target.

Pacific's Callum Irving earned his sixth clean sheet of the season.

Pacific (6-2-4) will visit Valour FC next on Monday. 

Holding position at second in the table, Cavalry FC (6-3-3) will travel to British Columbia-based Pacific next Friday.

With files from The Canadian Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now