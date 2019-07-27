Late penalty earns Valour a draw with Cavalry

Marco Bustos' 93rd-minute penalty gave Valour a precious point against one of the league's top clubs with a 1-1 tie against Cavalry FC on Saturday.

A back and forth first half saw plenty of early chances for both sides. But it took Sergio Camargo's through ball and Oliver Minatel's finish to break the deadlock.

The Brazilian striker was clean on the break, slipping the ball past goalkeeper Tyson Farago to give Cavalry a 1-0 lead right before the half.

And here’s the goal from <a href="https://twitter.com/OliverMinatel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OliverMinatel</a> to put the Cavs up 1-0. Great feed through the back line from Camargo!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeTheHill?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeTheHill</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanPLxOneSoccer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanPLxOneSoccer</a><br> <a href="https://t.co/PHcFW3WLfV">pic.twitter.com/PHcFW3WLfV</a> —@CPLCavalryFC

In the second, Calgary's backline continued to hold until, in the 93rd, defender Nathan Mavila conceded a penalty to send Bustos to the spot, which he promplty converted to force both teams to share the spoils.

For Valour the tie felt like a victory. Even though their winless streak has now reached nine matches, they managed to prevent Cavalry from securing a win for the first time this Fall season.