Late goal earns Atletico Ottawa draw with York United
A late goal from Alberto Soto Maldonado salvaged a point for Atletico Ottawa as the home side battled York United to a 1-1 draw in Canadian Premier League action on Wednesday.
A late goal from Alberto Soto Maldonado salvaged a point for Atletico Ottawa as the home side battled York United to a 1-1 draw in Canadian Premier League action on Wednesday.
Alvaro Rivero opened the scoring for United on a penalty kick in the 65th minute.
Atletico seemed doomed to take a loss until Soto Madonado buried a shot in the 89th minute.
Ottawa outshot York 21-10, with each side registering six shots on target.
Atletico remains at the bottom of the CPL standings with a 3-7-2 record. United are fifth in the eight-team league after going 4-4-4.
