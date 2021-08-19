Skip to Main Content
Late goal earns Atletico Ottawa draw with York United

A late goal from Alberto Soto Maldonado salvaged a point for Atletico Ottawa as the home side battled York United to a 1-1 draw in Canadian Premier League action on Wednesday.

Atletico Ottawa remains at the bottom of the CPL standings with a 3-7-2 record. York United are fifth in the eight-team league after going 4-4-4. (Andrea Cardin/Freestyle Photography/CPL)

Atletico seemed doomed to take a loss until Soto Madonado buried a shot in the 89th minute.

Ottawa outshot York 21-10, with each side registering six shots on target.

Atletico remains at the bottom of the CPL standings with a 3-7-2 record. United are fifth in the eight-team league after going 4-4-4.

