Sirois' CPL record 5th straight clean sheet, Dyer's late goal lifts Valour FC over Atletico Ottawa

Moses Dyer scored on a penalty kick in the 85th minute, and Valour FC went on to beat Atletico Ottawa 1-0 on Thursday in Canadian Premier League play.

League-leading Valour (5-1-0) was awarded the penalty after an Atletico defender was called for a hand ball in the box.

Valour goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois made three saves, picking up a league-high, and CPL record, fifth straight clean sheet of the season.

The Winnipeg-based club has allowed only two goals against in six matches.

Atletico (2-4-0) 'keeper Dylon Powley stopped five shots.

The eight CPL teams are playing at Winnipeg's IG Field for the first part of the season.