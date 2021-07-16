Sirois' CPL record 5th straight clean sheet, Dyer's late goal lifts Valour FC over Atletico Ottawa
Moses Dyer scores lone goal of the match on a penalty kick in 85th minute
Moses Dyer scored on a penalty kick in the 85th minute, and Valour FC went on to beat Atletico Ottawa 1-0 on Thursday in Canadian Premier League play.
League-leading Valour (5-1-0) was awarded the penalty after an Atletico defender was called for a hand ball in the box.
Valour goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois made three saves, picking up a league-high, and CPL record, fifth straight clean sheet of the season.
The Winnipeg-based club has allowed only two goals against in six matches.
THREE FOR THREE ON PKS from <a href="https://twitter.com/mosesjdyer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mosesjdyer</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/6CIOJ0C5Iv">pic.twitter.com/6CIOJ0C5Iv</a>—@ValourFootball
Atletico (2-4-0) 'keeper Dylon Powley stopped five shots.
The eight CPL teams are playing at Winnipeg's IG Field for the first part of the season.
With files from CBC Sports
