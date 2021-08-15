Atlético Ottawa defeats HFX Wanderers with late goal in 1st-ever home game
Team plays in front of 12,064 fans in long-awaited homecoming at TD Place
A late 87th-minute strike by Brian Wright gave Atlético Ottawa a 2-1 victory over HFX Wanderers FC in the Canadian Premier League Saturday.
It was a long-awaited homecoming for Ottawa, which played in front of 12,064 fans at TD Place for the first time since joining the CPL 18 months ago.
Goal celebrations at TD Place. We could get used to this. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForOttawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PourOttawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PourOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/dpNn2cAk2r">pic.twitter.com/dpNn2cAk2r</a>—@atletiOttawa
All eight clubs played the first part of this season in the bubble at Winnipeg's IG Field. Last year, the league hosted a truncated tournament based out of Charlottetown.
Malcolm Shaw equalized for Ottawa (3-7-1) in the 39th. Wright's late winner helped snap a five-game winless streak for Ottawa.
Atletico outshot the Halifax-based club 15-3 (3-1 in shots on target).
