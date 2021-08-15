Skip to Main Content
CPL

Atlético Ottawa defeats HFX Wanderers with late goal in 1st-ever home game

A late 87th-minute strike by Brian Wright gave Atlético Ottawa a 2-1 victory over HFX Wanderers FC in the Canadian Premier League Saturday in a long-awaited homecoming.

Team plays in front of 12,064 fans in long-awaited homecoming at TD Place

The Canadian Press ·
Atlético Ottawa claimed a 2-1 victory over HFX Wanderers FC on Saturday while playing in front of home fans for the first time since joining the Canadian Premier League 18 months ago. (@atletiOttawa/Twitter)

It was a long-awaited homecoming for Ottawa, which played in front of 12,064 fans at TD Place for the first time since joining the CPL 18 months ago.

All eight clubs played the first part of this season in the bubble at Winnipeg's IG Field. Last year, the league hosted a truncated tournament based out of Charlottetown.

In a battle between the bottom two teams in the CPL standings on Saturday, the Wanderers (3-6-2) opened the scoring through Akeem Garcia in the 12th minute from the penalty spot.

Malcolm Shaw equalized for Ottawa (3-7-1) in the 39th. Wright's late winner helped snap a five-game winless streak for Ottawa.

Atletico outshot the Halifax-based club 15-3 (3-1 in shots on target).

