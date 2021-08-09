Farsi scores as Cavalry FC blanks Valour FC for 2nd place in CPL standings

Mohamed Farsi scored the lone goal Sunday as Cavalry FC blanked Valour FC 1-0 in Canadian Premier League action.

Farsi put his side ahead in the 41st minute and Cavalry hung on through the second half for the win.

41’ <a href="https://twitter.com/CPLCavalryFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CPLCavalryFC</a> 1-0 <a href="https://twitter.com/ValourFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ValourFootball</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Farsi_15?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Farsi_15</a> finds the back of the net to put the Cavs up before the half <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CAVvVAL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CAVvVAL</a> l 📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/onesoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@onesoccer</a> <br> <a href="https://t.co/yQrM34ybBz">pic.twitter.com/yQrM34ybBz</a> —@CPLsoccer

Valour controlled nearly 54 per cent of the possession across the game, but were outshot 8-5, and had just a single shot on target while Cavalry had three.

The disappointing result was Valour's fourth loss in a row, though the club still sits third in the CPL standings with a 6-5-0 record. They will visit FC Edmonton next on Thursday.

Now second in the table, Cavalry FC (6-3-2) is one point behind the league-leading Pacific FC, who they will host next on Wednesday.

Forge FC edges 10-man Atlético Ottawa

Mo Babouli converted a penalty in the 39th minute to give Forge FC the lead over Atlético Ottawa before the halftime at the Tim Hortons Field. (Forge FC Hamilton/Ryan McCullough/Brandon Taylor)

Atletico Ottawa's woes continued as the undermanned side dropped a 2-0 decision to Forge FC.

Mo Babouli put Forge on the board in the 39th minute with a successful penalty kick. Just four minutes later, a goal from Garven-Michee Metusala widened the lead to 2-0.

GOAL 🔨🔨<br><br>Garven Metusala gets on the end of a Tristan Borges corner and heads home to give <a href="https://twitter.com/ForgeFCHamilton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ForgeFCHamilton</a> a 2-0 lead over <a href="https://twitter.com/atletiOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@atletiOttawa</a> at the stroke of half-time!<br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanPL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanPL</a> | 🔴 <a href="https://t.co/hishXepRT3">https://t.co/hishXepRT3</a> <a href="https://t.co/Qh4gOxc0Hk">pic.twitter.com/Qh4gOxc0Hk</a> —@onesoccer

Ottawa had to play the second half down a man after Victor Martinez Manrique was ejected for a pair of cautions just before the halftime whistle.

Atletico (2-7-1) remains at the bottom of the CPL standings. They will host HFX Wanderers FC on Saturday.

Forge (6-5-0) sits in fourth, tied with Valour FC with 18 points. They will host HFX Wanderers FC next on Aug. 22.