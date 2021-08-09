Farsi scores as Cavalry FC blanks Valour FC for 2nd place in CPL standings
Mo Babouli, Garven-Michee Metusala score as Forge FC edges Atlético Ottawa
Mohamed Farsi scored the lone goal Sunday as Cavalry FC blanked Valour FC 1-0 in Canadian Premier League action.
Farsi put his side ahead in the 41st minute and Cavalry hung on through the second half for the win.
Valour controlled nearly 54 per cent of the possession across the game, but were outshot 8-5, and had just a single shot on target while Cavalry had three.
Now second in the table, Cavalry FC (6-3-2) is one point behind the league-leading Pacific FC, who they will host next on Wednesday.
Forge FC edges 10-man Atlético Ottawa
Atletico Ottawa's woes continued as the undermanned side dropped a 2-0 decision to Forge FC.
Mo Babouli put Forge on the board in the 39th minute with a successful penalty kick. Just four minutes later, a goal from Garven-Michee Metusala widened the lead to 2-0.
Ottawa had to play the second half down a man after Victor Martinez Manrique was ejected for a pair of cautions just before the halftime whistle.
Atletico (2-7-1) remains at the bottom of the CPL standings. They will host HFX Wanderers FC on Saturday.
Forge (6-5-0) sits in fourth, tied with Valour FC with 18 points. They will host HFX Wanderers FC next on Aug. 22.
With files from CBC Sports
