Forge FC takes narrow lead over Olimpia with win in 1st leg
Hamilton's Chris Nanco scores game's lone goal
Hamilton-based soccer club Forge FC downed Club Deportivo Olimpia 1-0 on Thursday in the first leg of their CONCACAF League Round of 16 matchup.
The Canadian Premier League team got a goal from Chris Nanco just four minutes into the match at Tim Hortons Field, and goalkeeper Triston Henry did the rest of the work to keep the Honduran club off the scoreboard.
GOAL <a href="https://twitter.com/ForgeFCHamilton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ForgeFCHamilton</a> 🇨🇦 !!! Nanco puts the <a href="https://twitter.com/CPLsoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CPLSoccer</a> side off to a flying start! 🚀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SCL2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SCL2019</a> <a href="https://t.co/VfyRUr005c">pic.twitter.com/VfyRUr005c</a>—@Concacaf
Henry, who preserved the cleansheet and a one-goal lead in the 22nd minute when he stopped Ever Alvarado's penalty attempt, finished with seven saves.
Forge FC takes on Olimpia in the second-leg on Aug. 29 in Honduras.
The winner of the two-legged set moves on to the CONCACAF quarterfinals.
Forge FC has a 10-4-2 record in the inaugural CPL season.
