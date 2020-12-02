Forge FC heads to Honduras in latest attempt to secure CONCACAF Champions League berth
Hamilton will play CD Marathon in a play-in match next week
Hamilton's Forge FC is headed to Honduras for another attempt to secure a berth in the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League, the confederation's top-tier club competition.
The Canadian Premier League champion plays CD Marathon in a play-in match next week. Both teams lost their quarterfinals Tuesday in the CONCACAF League, a 22-team feeder tournament that sends six teams to the elite Champions League.
Date and venue in Honduras have yet to be announced.
Forge lost a penalty shootout to Haiti's Arcahei FC following a 1-1 tie in regulation time in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Marathon was beaten 2-0 by Costa Rica's Deportivo Saprissa, the defending CONCACAF League champion, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
Marathon will be a formidable opponent. Founded in 1925, it currently tops its group in the Honduran Premier Division at 7-3-2.
Forge, meanwhile, has played just three times since winning the Island Games, which represented the CPL's truncated season, on Sept. 19 in Charlottetown.
