Championship rematch highlights CPL season openers on April 11

Atletico Ottawa fans will have to wait until May 16 to see their new Canadian Premier League team in action at home.

The CPL announced Thursday its second season will open April 11 and end Oct. 3. Each club will play 28 games — 14 at home and 14 away — during a regular season that ends Oct. 3.

The eight-team league has released dates for its home openers, with the full season schedule to come Friday.

The league says more than 90 per cent of the matches will be played on weekends or holidays.

Opening day April 11 sees Hamilton's Forge FC hosting Calgary's Cavalry FC in a rematch of last year's final won by Forge FC. Pacific FC hosts FC Edmonton the same day in Langford, B.C.

York 9 FC's home opener is April 13 against HFX Wanderers FC in Toronto. The Battle of Alberta goes April 18 when FC Edmonton hosts Cavalry FC.

April 25 sees Cavalry FC's home opener against York 9 FC while HFX Wanderers host Atletico Ottawa. Valour FC opens the home half of its schedule May 2 against Atletico Ottawa in Winnipeg.

The new Ottawa franchise opens at home against HFX Wanderers on May 16.