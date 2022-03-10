Cruz Azul downs CF Montreal in Champions League play
3 other MLS teams all won the their 1st legs
Uriel Antuna's first-half goal gave Cruz Azul a 1-0 victory over Montreal in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final Wednesday night.
Cruz Azul, of Liga MX, dominated possession for much of the game at Azteca Stadium but was unable to add to Antuna's goal in the 20th minute. The second leg is next week in Montreal.
MLS club Montreal appeared to have a chance in the 77th minute but Kamal Miller's header was off the mark. Cruz Azul outshot Montreal 19-1.
Montreal downed Santos Laguna 3-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16 to advance. Cruz Azul defeated Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League 4-1.
Three other MLS teams — New England, Seattle and NYCFC — all won the the first legs of their Champions League quarter-final matches.
A moment of silence was held to honour those hurt in a brawl between fans at a Liga MX between Queretaro and Atlas this past weekend. More than two dozen people were injured, some critically, and 14 arrests were made.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?