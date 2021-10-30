Navarro scores brace to lead Forge FC past HFX Wanderers

Joshua Navarro scored twice to lead Forge FC to a 4-1 victory over Halifax Wanderers on Saturday at Tim Hortons Field.

Navarro staked the hosts to an early two-goal lead in the Canadian Premier League matchup. He scored in the third minute and added another goal in the 15th minute.

David Choiniere made it 3-0 with his goal in the 25th minute.

Alex Marshall cut into the Forge lead in the 54th minute but Sebastian Castello scored his first professional goal to put the game away in the 88th minute. It was Forge's 100th CPL goal.

Also Saturday, Valour FC defeated Cavalry FC 4-2 with a brace from William Akio and goals from Moses Dyer and Keven Aleman. Sergio Camargo and Jose Mason replied for Cavalry.

York United FC was to meet Pacific FC in the late game.